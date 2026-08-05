Paramount-WBD merger trial scheduled for March 2027

Judge Araceli Martinez-Olguin, based in Oakland, has outlined the trial schedule. It will run from 8:30am to 1:30pm with two breaks of 15 minutes each.

The trial will not be held on March 8 and March 15.

A spokesperson for Paramount said they respect the court's decision and believe that a trial is the best way to prove that this transaction is lawful, pro-competitive, and raises no antitrust concerns.