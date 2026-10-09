US Labor Department temporarily pauses PERM processing for tech firms
The US Department of Labor has temporarily stopped processing PERM labor certifications for major technology firms like Infosys, TCS, Wipro, and Cognizant.
This affects thousands of foreign workers, especially Indian nationals on H-1B visas, by blocking new applications and freezing ones already in progress.
The goal? To address worries about how these visa programs are being used.
H-1B holders face green card uncertainty
With PERM on hold, many foreign workers now face uncertainty about their path to a green card and long-term work in the US
Vice President JD Vance called these companies "visa mills," pointing out the impact on American jobs.
Current H-1B visas are still valid, but extending stays could get tricky without a timely PERM application, especially for Indian nationals who already wait years for green cards.
If you're affected, it's smart to check in with a legal adviser as things unfold.