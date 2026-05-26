US launches self-defense strikes near Strait of Hormuz despite ceasefire Business May 26, 2026

The US military just launched self-defense strikes near Iran's Strait of Hormuz, hitting missile sites and vessels suspected of laying naval mines.

This happened even though a ceasefire between the US and Iran has been in place since April 8.

Navy Capt. Tim Hawkins explained that American forces acted carefully, sticking to the ceasefire rules while protecting themselves.