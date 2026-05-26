US launches self-defense strikes near Strait of Hormuz despite ceasefire
Business
The US military just launched self-defense strikes near Iran's Strait of Hormuz, hitting missile sites and vessels suspected of laying naval mines.
This happened even though a ceasefire between the US and Iran has been in place since April 8.
Navy Capt. Tim Hawkins explained that American forces acted carefully, sticking to the ceasefire rules while protecting themselves.
Sensex Nifty slip on geopolitical fears
India's stock market took a hit on Tuesday, with Sensex and Nifty ending lower after a two-day rally.
Big names like Tata Consultancy Services and Bharti Airtel saw late-session drops, showing how global geopolitical worries are making investors nervous and keeping markets volatile.