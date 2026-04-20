US lets importers and customs brokers seek $166B tariff refunds

Importers file claims via CAPE

Right now, only certain shipments, called "unliquidated" entries or entries within 80 days of final accounting, are eligible.

Importers need to file their claims online through CBP's CAPE system.

Even though 330,000 importers paid these duties, just 56,500 have completed mandatory registration for electronic payments so far.

Once approved, businesses should get their money (plus interest) within 60 to 90 days, but don't expect any direct cash back as a consumer.

Some companies like FedEx say they'll pass savings on, but it isn't required.