U.S.-listed bitcoin ETFs see $389.7 million outflow, biggest since June
Business
U.S.-listed bitcoin ETFs just saw $389.7 million pulled out in one week, the biggest drop since the end of June.
This comes right after a strong inflow earlier this month, and with bitcoin trading around $63,000 (almost half its all-time high from October last year), it's clear investors are feeling cautious.
Interest rate, Clarity Act, Coldcard concerns
A mix of worries is driving the pullback: possible interest rate hikes, slow progress on US crypto regulation (the Clarity Act), and even a security flaw in Coldcard wallets that made some keys predictable.
Despite all this, bitcoin's price stayed pretty steady last week (just a 2% range), but its volatility index dropped to 37, a big dip from February's peak, hinting at less excitement and maybe less liquidity ahead.