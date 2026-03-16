US manufacturing output rises 0.2% in February
Business
US factories had a small win in February 2026, with manufacturing output up by 0.2%.
Most of the boost came from carmakers ramping up production, even though machinery output dipped a bit.
The Federal Reserve also revised January's growth to a stronger 0.8%.
Year-on-year factory production growth
Looking at the bigger picture, factory production grew 1.3% compared to last year.
Monthly manufacturing output rose 0.2%, slightly above economists' forecast of 0.1%.
Manufacturing still makes up about one-10th of the US economy, and while some industries are thriving more than others, overall growth shows the sector is holding steady through its ups and downs.