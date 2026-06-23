US manufacturing PMI rises to 55.7, highest since May 2022

Manufacturing jobs lowest since May 2020

New orders are at their strongest in more than four years, and companies are stocking up more than they have in over a year.

But here's the twist: despite all this action, factory jobs took a hit: the employment index dropped to its lowest since May 2020 as firms cut staff over worries about future demand and expensive materials.

Inflation eased a bit, but supply chain delays are still slowing things down, keeping policymakers busy with ongoing economic challenges.