US markets brace as August CPI could shape Fed action

Rising fuel costs (thanks to U.S.-Iran tensions) might push inflation higher, with more clues coming from the Producer Price Index on September 10.

Tech fans will want to catch Apple's big event on September 9 (hello, iPhone 18 Pro, and maybe even a foldable iPhone) under new CEO John Ternus.

Plus, Oracle reports its latest earnings on September 10 with lots of buzz around its AI and cloud business.

Other names like Casey's, American Eagle, Macy's, and even the European Central Bank are also making headlines this week.