US markets gain amid oil drop and U.S.-Iran peace talks
Business
US stock markets finished the week on a high, with all major indices up around 0.7%.
Investors felt upbeat thanks to falling oil prices (Brent crude dropped 3.4% to $87.33) and some hope around U.S.-Iran peace talks.
The Dow jumped over 350 points to close at 51,202, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also notched modest gains.
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