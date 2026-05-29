US markets open higher on reports of possible U.S.-Iran agreement

Dow up 105 points, indexes rally

The Dow climbed 105 points to start the day at over 50,700, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also saw solid gains.

This upbeat mood follows Thursday's all-time highs for major indexes, so traders are definitely feeling positive right now.

People are keeping an eye out for updates on the U.S.-Iran deal and other global news that could shake things up.