US markets open higher on reports of possible U.S.-Iran agreement
Business
US stock markets kicked off Friday on a high note, riding the momentum from yesterday's record-breaking session.
The big reason? Reports of a possible U.S.-Iran agreement are making investors feel more optimistic, since easing tensions could mean smoother global trade and less drama in world politics.
The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all opened higher.
Dow up 105 points, indexes rally
The Dow climbed 105 points to start the day at over 50,700, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also saw solid gains.
This upbeat mood follows Thursday's all-time highs for major indexes, so traders are definitely feeling positive right now.
People are keeping an eye out for updates on the U.S.-Iran deal and other global news that could shake things up.