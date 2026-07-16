US markets slip amid retail slowdown and AI valuation worries
Business
US stock markets took a hit on Thursday, with the S&P 500 down 0.4% and the Nasdaq falling 0.8%, as investors grew wary about slowing retail sales and whether AI-focused stocks are getting too expensive.
The Dow Jones, though, managed a small gain of 0.2%, but overall vibes were cautious, especially in tech.
June retail sales rise 0.2%
Retail sales in June barely budged, rising just 0.2% compared with May's stronger numbers.
Analysts say cheaper gas played a role in the slowdown, but they also point out that people are still spending steadily despite investors' worries about high stock prices and the economy.
So while Wall Street's feeling nervous, everyday shoppers seem to be hanging in there.