US markets take a breather as AI stocks stumble

The hype around AI hit a speed bump—Broadcom's shares sank 11% after weak sales forecasts, and Oracle also fell on news of data center delays. That spooked investors, who are now questioning if AI stocks have gotten too pricey for the actual returns.

What's next?

With growth stocks feeling shaky and Treasury yields rising, investors are looking for safer bets in places like Japan, Korea, and other emerging markets.

The message: it might be time to mix things up instead of putting all your eggs in the AI basket.