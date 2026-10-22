US midterms could affect $1T AI infrastructure spending and rules
With the US midterm elections coming up on November 3, investors are watching closely, especially with all the buzz about data centers and their impact.
If Democrats win, stricter rules for data centers could kick in, meaning delays and higher costs for building out the tech that powers AI.
Since the AI market is set to see over $1 trillion in infrastructure spending next year, this election could really shape where things go next.
State races could slow data centers
It's not just national politics: state and local races (think Texas and Ohio) could decide how tough regulations get for data centers.
People are worried about energy costs and environmental impact, so there's more pushback than before.
While big laws slowing down growth aren't likely, even extra scrutiny can make markets jumpy and slow down AI projects.
Bottom line: these election results will help decide how fast (and where) new tech gets built in the US.