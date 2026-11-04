US midterms spark Wall Street rally, Dow up 1,300 points
Business
Big moves on Wall Street: after the US midterm elections, the Dow Jones soared by 1,300 points (that's up 2.5%).
The jump came as Democratic gains signaled a likely political gridlock, which could slow down major policy changes from President Trump.
Tech heavyweights like Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft led the charge, while lower oil prices and falling Treasury yields helped boost investor confidence.
S&P 500 posts 3-month best day
The S&P 500 rose 1.8%, its best day in three months, and the Nasdaq was up 2.4%.
Alphabet and Meta were among the top performers; Tesla and NVIDIA didn't fare as well this time.
Analysts say a split government means fewer sudden policy shifts, which investors see as good news for economic stability going forward.