US military forced to ditch AI partner in 'Claude' crisis

Analysis

This shake-up highlights how much the US military depends on outside AI companies—and what can go wrong if partnerships break down.

With Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth demanding immediate action and banning deals with Anthropic, Palantir now faces a tough rebuild that could slow down projects and drive up costs for other big contractors like Lockheed Martin.

For anyone interested in tech or defense, it's a reminder that behind-the-scenes tech drama can have real-world impacts.