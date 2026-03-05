US military forced to ditch AI partner in 'Claude' crisis
President Trump ordered the government to stop working with Anthropic, and Palantir will have to replace Anthropic's AI (Claude) from its Maven Smart Systems, the main platform used for military intelligence and targeting.
This move came after a clash over how safe it is to use AI in weapons and surveillance.
That order means Palantir—who has billion-dollar defense contracts—must quickly find a new solution.
Analysis
This shake-up highlights how much the US military depends on outside AI companies—and what can go wrong if partnerships break down.
With Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth demanding immediate action and banning deals with Anthropic, Palantir now faces a tough rebuild that could slow down projects and drive up costs for other big contractors like Lockheed Martin.
For anyone interested in tech or defense, it's a reminder that behind-the-scenes tech drama can have real-world impacts.