US mortgage rates dip 3rd week, 30-year 7.18% 15-year 6.57%

This slight dip is offering some relief to people trying to buy homes while prices and interest rates are both up.

Mortgage rates usually follow the 10-year Treasury yield, which just hit its lowest point in nearly two months at 4.84%.

For perspective, a year ago the average 30-year rate was quite a bit lower at 6.22%, so things are still pricey, but any downward trend is welcome news for anyone hoping to buy soon.