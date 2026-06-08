US Nasdaq jumps 1.38% on semiconductor rally, Middle East relief

Cooper Companies up 8.58%, chipmakers mixed

Cooper Companies led the S&P 500 pack with an impressive jump of 8.58%. Brands like Kimberly-Clark, Clorox, and Kenvue also had solid days.

But not everyone was celebrating. Chipmakers had mixed luck: Micron dropped over 13%, Teradyne fell by about 12%, Intel slid more than 11%, and First Solar lost nearly as much.