US Nasdaq jumps 1.38% on semiconductor rally, Middle East relief
Business
After a rough Friday, US stock markets got a boost on Monday, thanks to semiconductor stocks rallying and some relief in Middle East tensions.
The Nasdaq shot up 1.38% (355.6 points) at the opening bell to 26,065.071, easily outpacing the S&P 500 and Dow Jones, which saw smaller gains of 0.77% and 0.26%.
Cooper Companies up 8.58%, chipmakers mixed
Cooper Companies led the S&P 500 pack with an impressive jump of 8.58%. Brands like Kimberly-Clark, Clorox, and Kenvue also had solid days.
But not everyone was celebrating. Chipmakers had mixed luck: Micron dropped over 13%, Teradyne fell by about 12%, Intel slid more than 11%, and First Solar lost nearly as much.