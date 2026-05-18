US nuclear industry delegation visiting India this week
What's the story
A 20-member executive delegation from the American nuclear industry is visiting India this week. The trip comes after India's decision to open its nuclear sector for private players. The delegation will be in New Delhi and Mumbai from May 18-21, meeting Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and officials from the Department of Nuclear Energy and Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited.
Strategic goals
US delegation to explore commercial partnerships in nuclear energy
The primary aim of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) is to explore avenues for American and Indian companies to collaborate. This includes supporting project development, strengthening supply chains, and establishing long-term commercial partnerships in the nuclear energy sector. The delegation will also seek ways state governments can support local nuclear projects and foster manufacturing partnerships at the grassroots level.
Legislative changes
SHANTI Act opens up civil nuclear opportunities
The US delegation will meet government officials and private sector leaders interested in the civil nuclear opportunities opened up by the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) law. The SHANTI Act, which came into effect in December 2025, replaced the Atomic Energy Act of 1964 and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage (CNLD) Act of 2010.
Strategic partnership
US nuclear industry delegation visiting India
The US nuclear industry delegation is visiting India as part of an initiative by the USISPF and Nuclear Energy Institute. Apart from exploring nuclear energy cooperation, India and the US are also looking at fusion technologies and small modular reactors (SMRs). These developments come as India plans to ramp up its nuclear power capacity to 100GW by 2047.
Market potential
Major commercial opportunity for US firms
Shaswat Kumar, a fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Washington DC, said India's plan to scale nuclear capacity to 100 GW by 2047 and its decision to open up the sector to private players presents a major commercial opportunity for US firms. He also noted recent authorizations given to Holtec, Clean Core Thorium and Flowserve indicate renewed momentum in bilateral nuclear cooperation.
Collaboration prospects
Joint project opportunities in civil nuclear energy
The US industry delegation is likely to explore joint project opportunities with the Indian private sector in civil nuclear energy. After the India-US civil nuclear agreement was signed in 2008, two sites were allotted to US companies for 1,000MW nuclear power plants. The countries are also exploring cooperation in small modular reactors (SMRs), which could be deployed easily by repurposing coal-based power plant sites.