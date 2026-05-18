US nuclear industry delegation visiting India this week

A 20-member executive delegation from the American nuclear industry is visiting India this week. The trip comes after India's decision to open its nuclear sector for private players. The delegation will be in New Delhi and Mumbai from May 18-21, meeting Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and officials from the Department of Nuclear Energy and Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited.

Strategic goals US delegation to explore commercial partnerships in nuclear energy The primary aim of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) is to explore avenues for American and Indian companies to collaborate. This includes supporting project development, strengthening supply chains, and establishing long-term commercial partnerships in the nuclear energy sector. The delegation will also seek ways state governments can support local nuclear projects and foster manufacturing partnerships at the grassroots level.

Legislative changes SHANTI Act opens up civil nuclear opportunities The US delegation will meet government officials and private sector leaders interested in the civil nuclear opportunities opened up by the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) law. The SHANTI Act, which came into effect in December 2025, replaced the Atomic Energy Act of 1964 and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage (CNLD) Act of 2010.

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Strategic partnership US nuclear industry delegation visiting India The US nuclear industry delegation is visiting India as part of an initiative by the USISPF and Nuclear Energy Institute. Apart from exploring nuclear energy cooperation, India and the US are also looking at fusion technologies and small modular reactors (SMRs). These developments come as India plans to ramp up its nuclear power capacity to 100GW by 2047.

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Market potential Major commercial opportunity for US firms Shaswat Kumar, a fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Washington DC, said India's plan to scale nuclear capacity to 100 GW by 2047 and its decision to open up the sector to private players presents a major commercial opportunity for US firms. He also noted recent authorizations given to Holtec, Clean Core Thorium and Flowserve indicate renewed momentum in bilateral nuclear cooperation.