US oil nearly 1% lower at $101.86 amid Mideast tensions
Business
US oil prices slipped by nearly 1% on Thursday, settling at $101.86 a barrel, after a big jump the day before.
The back-and-forth reflects how nervous traders are about possible supply issues as conflicts heat up in the Middle East.
Iran backed Houthis worsen energy worries
Recent attacks by the Iran-backed Houthi group, including one at Aden airport and another targeting Saudi Arabia's biggest oil refinery, have made things even more uncertain for global energy supplies.
Diplomatic talks led by Qatar have not worked out, so worries about energy security are still hanging over the market.