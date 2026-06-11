US overtakes Saudi Arabia and Russia as top oil exporter

Shale surge, US export ban lift

The jump is mostly because of the shale revolution, which nearly tripled US total petroleum production since 2000, reaching about 22 million barrels per day.

Plus, lifting a decades-old export ban in 2015 helped American producers sell more abroad and could weaken OPEC's and its allies' traditional influence over energy prices.

Geopolitical issues like sanctions on Russia and conflicts affecting Saudi exports have also tilted things in favor of the US.