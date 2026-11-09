US probes Alice Huang's AI center amid Chinese espionage concerns
Business
Alice Huang wants to build a massive data center in Southeast Asia, pitching it as an AI powerhouse with access to NVIDIA's top GPUs and Alibaba as a key customer.
But now, US officials are digging into her ties with NVIDIA's CEO and into concerns about possible Chinese espionage.
NVIDIA GPUs and Alibaba spark worries
The project could bring jobs and tech growth to the region, but its access to NVIDIA's top GPUs and Alibaba as a key customer have sparked security worries.
With a proposed investment requirement running into several hundred million dollars and advanced AI tech involved, investigators are weighing the benefits against the risks of sensitive technology falling into the wrong hands.