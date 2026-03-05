US productivity jumps 2.8% in Q4 2025

Despite all that extra output, job growth lagged last year. At the same time, labor costs ticked up by 2.8%, flipping last quarter's decline.

Implications for the economy and future of work

This trend points to an economy where AI and policy changes mean companies can grow without hiring much—good for efficiency but not so great if you're job-hunting.

It also shapes how the Federal Reserve thinks about interest rates and hints at what work might look like in the near future.