"For decades, many of our trading partners have adopted industrial strategies built on targeting manufacturing, wage and labor suppression, financial and other support, non-market economy inputs....other market-distorting practices that tilt the trade balance in their favor while eroding America's manufacturing base," Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said.

The US determined under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 that their acts, policies relating to structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors are "unreasonable" and restrict US commerce, he said.