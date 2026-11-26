US proposes 25% tariffs on India; Centre says this
What's the story
The Indian government has rejected the US's allegation of structural excess manufacturing capacity in the country after the US proposed a 25% tariff on imports from India that would go into effect early next year. However, the tariff could be capped at 17% if both countries finalize a bilateral trade agreement. The proposal follows an investigation by the US Trade Representative (USTR) into 16 economies, including India and China over allegations of structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors.
Greer
What US said
"For decades, many of our trading partners have adopted industrial strategies built on targeting manufacturing, wage and labor suppression, financial and other support, non-market economy inputs....other market-distorting practices that tilt the trade balance in their favor while eroding America's manufacturing base," Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said.
The US determined under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 that their acts, policies relating to structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors are "unreasonable" and restrict US commerce, he said.
India's stance
What did the Indian government say?
The Indian government quickly reacted, saying it was examining the USTR's notice.
"India engaged constructively throughout this investigation. In response to the Notice of Initiation and in subsequent proceedings, the Department of Commerce stated that India does not have structural excess capacity in any sector," the Commerce Ministry said.
"India and the US are engaged in negotiations for....Bilateral Trade Agreement. It has been India's position that any trade-related concerns should be addressed within the framework of these negotiations," it stressed.
Tariff details
Proposed tariffs and investigation details
The US has proposed additional tariffs of up to 25% on Indian goods under the investigation. However, these rates are not final and are subject to public consultations and hearings.
The USTR's determination is part of a larger probe into alleged structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors across 16 economies.
So far, Washington has made determinations against 14 economies, including India, China, the EU, and Japan.
Factors cited
Concerns raised by the US
In India's case, the USTR cited industrial expansion plans, inadequate labor protections, financial repression, barriers to market access, and the country's alleged failure to address global excess capacity and production.
The sectors of particular concern include pharmaceuticals and medical devices, steel, solar products, as well as information and communications technology.
Washington argued these practices limit commercial opportunities for American manufacturers while resulting in lost production jobs, exports, and investments in the US manufacturing sector.
Tariff comparison
Proposed tariff rates for other economies
The proposed tariff rates vary across economies facing action.
Vietnam faces duties of up to 35%, potentially reducible to 20% under a trade agreement, while China faces a proposed rate of up to 20%.
Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand could face duties of up to 18%.
The proposed rates for the EU, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Switzerland stand at 15%, Singapore faces duties of up to 20%.