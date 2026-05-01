US refunds $35.5B after Supreme Court voids Trump's emergency tariffs

CBP approves nearly 87,000 claims

US Customs and Border Protection has already approved nearly 87,000 claims out of 126,000 submitted by May 11, and payments with interest started going out earlier than expected this month.

About 1,880 claims are still waiting because some importers haven't provided their bank details yet.

More than a third of cases are also on hold for now due to more complicated issues, so some importers will have to wait a bit longer for their money back.