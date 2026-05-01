US refunds $35.5B after Supreme Court voids Trump's emergency tariffs
Business
The US government is now giving back $35.5 billion in tariffs it collected during Donald Trump's emergency trade policy, after the Supreme Court ruled the policy was illegal on Feb. 20, 2026.
Importers who paid these extra fees can now claim refunds through a special online portal called CAPE.
CBP approves nearly 87,000 claims
US Customs and Border Protection has already approved nearly 87,000 claims out of 126,000 submitted by May 11, and payments with interest started going out earlier than expected this month.
About 1,880 claims are still waiting because some importers haven't provided their bank details yet.
More than a third of cases are also on hold for now due to more complicated issues, so some importers will have to wait a bit longer for their money back.