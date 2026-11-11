US regulators approve 4 SMRs for Dow Chemical Texas plant
Big news for clean energy: US regulators just approved four small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs) for a Dow Chemical plant in Texas, the first time advanced reactors will power an industrial site here.
Each reactor is set to deliver both electricity and heat, with plans to go live in the early 2030s.
X-energy stock and safety concerns
These Xe-100 reactors are expected to deliver both electricity and heat.
X-energy says the approval is the first for an advanced nuclear reactor at an industrial site in the United States.
Still, X-energy faces tough financial challenges: its stock is trading at less than half its initial offering price, plus some experts have raised safety concerns about how quickly these reactors were approved.