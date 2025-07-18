Next Article
US retirement plans can now invest in Bitcoin, gold
Big change coming: President Trump is about to sign an order letting 401(k) retirement plans invest in things like Bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies, and gold—not just the usual stocks and bonds.
This follows a recent rule change that reversed earlier restrictions on crypto in retirement accounts, opening up more ways for Americans to grow their savings.
Bitcoin surges past $120,000
This could seriously shake up how people save for retirement—think $9 trillion worth of investments now able to include digital assets and gold.
Major investment firms are already jumping on board, and the buzz has helped push Bitcoin past $120,000.
If you're planning your financial future or just curious about new ways to invest, this move could open doors that weren't there before.