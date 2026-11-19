These new restrictions stack onto earlier ones, putting extra pressure on Alibaba's cloud and AI development plans.

The company's value stands at $216 billion, less than half its level just over a year ago, and its big goal of building 20 gigawatts of data center capacity before 2032 is now uncertain.

Still, analysts say Alibaba isn't giving up: its cloud division remains a top priority even as e-commerce faces tough competition at home.