US rules curb advanced chip access, slow Alibaba's AI progress
Alibaba just hit a big speed bump in its AI journey.
New US rules are blocking access to the advanced chips Alibaba needs for its data centers, making it much tougher for the company to build out its AI tech and compete globally.
Alibaba's 20 GW goal now uncertain
These new restrictions stack onto earlier ones, putting extra pressure on Alibaba's cloud and AI development plans.
The company's value stands at $216 billion, less than half its level just over a year ago, and its big goal of building 20 gigawatts of data center capacity before 2032 is now uncertain.
Still, analysts say Alibaba isn't giving up: its cloud division remains a top priority even as e-commerce faces tough competition at home.