US sanctions Russia, but India snaps up 1.4 million barrels
Business
India is now a major destination for Russian oil, with 1.4 million barrels just rerouted from East Asia to Indian ports.
This shift comes as attacks in the Strait of Hormuz disrupt global oil routes, and India keeps buying Russian crude despite US pressure and other sanctions.
India is doubling down on its energy security
With two big tankers—Odune and Matari—arriving in Paradip and Vadinar this week, India is doubling down on its energy security even as global supply lines get shaky.
Even with US sanctions in play, Russia has been a major supplier to India in recent years.
Plus, there's a huge batch of Russian oil floating nearby that could arrive soon, helping India ride out any future shortages if the crisis drags on.