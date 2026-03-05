US sanctions Russia, but India snaps up 1.4 million barrels

India is doubling down on its energy security

With two big tankers—Odune and Matari—arriving in Paradip and Vadinar this week, India is doubling down on its energy security even as global supply lines get shaky.

Even with US sanctions in play, Russia has been a major supplier to India in recent years.

Plus, there's a huge batch of Russian oil floating nearby that could arrive soon, helping India ride out any future shortages if the crisis drags on.