US SEC proposes 'Regulation crypto assets' to simplify crypto securities
The US Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, just dropped its first big proposal to regulate cryptocurrencies, called "Regulation Crypto Assets."
Announced on August 18, 2026, this move is all about making it easier and less confusing for companies to offer crypto securities.
The timing's interesting too: it follows a suddenly canceled meeting last week, after the SEC canceled an Aug. 14 meeting.
Sets $5 million 1-time, $75 millionlion annual limits
The proposal introduces two new ways for companies to raise money with crypto.
Startups can do a one-time raise of up to $5 million over four years, while bigger players could raise up to $75 million each year if they stick to stricter reporting rules.
Both options require companies to be upfront with investors. Plus, some tokens might not even count as "investment contracts" anymore.
SEC opens 60 day comment period
The SEC wants public feedback for the next 60 days before anything becomes official.
Chairman Paul Atkins says, "Today, we are charting a new course with a package of exemptions that would facilitate capital formation and allow crypto asset innovation to flourish in the United States in the years ahead,"
but Congress will need to step in for permanent changes, especially as lawmakers get ready to debate the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act soon.