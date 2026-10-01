US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visits Reliance Jamnagar refinery
Business
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio just stopped by Reliance's massive Jamnagar refinery to chat about teaming up on both traditional and next-generation energy.
The main goal? Making sure energy stays reliable and affordable as global demand keeps climbing.
Ambanis highlight US technology partnerships
Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani highlighted how working with US companies could boost tech innovation, advanced manufacturing, and digital infrastructure: think better data centers and a stronger digital economy.
Rubio also described India as a crude oil refining "superpower" and advocated for processing more Venezuelan crude in India.