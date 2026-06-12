US Securities and Exchange Commission seeks to drop trade-through rule
The US Securities and Exchange Commission is looking to drop the "trade-through" rule, which has been around since 2005 and prohibits trades from executing below the national best bid or offer price.
While it's meant to protect investors, Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Paul Atkins says it's actually making things messy and expensive by focusing too much on price instead of speed or where you trade.
SEC seeks comments for 60 days
If these rules go away, buying and selling stocks might get simpler and cheaper.
But there's a catch: big retail orders could end up with worse prices.
The commission is inviting public feedback for 60 days before making any final decisions, so this isn't a done deal yet.
Wholesalers skip quotes 15% to 18%
The commission's research shows that wholesalers skip certain quotes about 15% to 18% of the time, so scrapping the rule could shake up how brokers handle trades in the future.