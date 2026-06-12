US Securities and Exchange Commission seeks to drop trade-through rule Business Jun 12, 2026

The US Securities and Exchange Commission is looking to drop the "trade-through" rule, which has been around since 2005 and prohibits trades from executing below the national best bid or offer price.

While it's meant to protect investors, Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Paul Atkins says it's actually making things messy and expensive by focusing too much on price instead of speed or where you trade.