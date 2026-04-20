US seizure prompts Iran to tighten Hormuz access, rattling markets Business Apr 20, 2026

Rising tensions between the US and Iran at the Strait of Hormuz are rattling global markets. After the US seized an Iranian cargo ship, Iran responded by tightening access to this vital shipping lane.

Even with these moves, more than 20 ships still made it through on April 18, 2026—the busiest day since March.