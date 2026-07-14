Did JPMorgan boss had ties to Jeffrey Epstein?
What's the story
Elizabeth Warren, a prominent Democratic senator and the ranking member of the US Senate Banking Committee, has written to Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase. The letter seeks clarification on any potential advice Dimon may have taken from Jeffrey Epstein while lobbying against a proposed UK tax on banker bonuses. Warren emphasized the importance of transparency regarding any interactions between Epstein and JPMorgan Chase.
Past statements
Dimon's previous denials of meeting Epstein
Dimon, who has led the largest US bank for 20 years, had previously denied ever meeting Epstein.
He testified in court in 2023 that he first heard the name of the convicted sex offender after his arrest in 2019.
However, a trove of documents released by the US Department of Justice this year has put pressure on Dimon and raised new questions about his ties with Epstein.
New revelations
Evidence of lobbying against UK banker bonus tax
Among the newly released Epstein files is a 2009 email that appears to show Epstein asking former Labour minister Peter Mandelson (UK) if Dimon should lobby then-UK Chancellor Alistair Darling, against a proposed tax on banker bonuses.
Mandelson suggested Dimon should "mildly threaten" Darling, and it is reported that the banker did speak to him, highlighting JPMorgan's role as a major UK employer and government bond buyer.
Inquiry raised
Warren's concerns over JPMorgan's relationship with Epstein
In her letter, Warren expressed concern over the resurfaced emails and related reporting, which raise serious questions about the extent of JPMorgan's relationship with Epstein and Dimon's knowledge of these ties.
The senator also referenced former JPMorgan executive Jes Staley's claim that he had discussed the bank's relationship with Epstein with Dimon.
However, a spokesperson for JPMorgan denied such a conversation ever took place.
Bank's defense
JPMorgan's association with Epstein and settlement details
JPMorgan, which has sued Staley for allegedly concealing Epstein's crimes from colleagues to keep him as a client, was reported to have reached a confidential settlement with the parties involved.
A spokesperson for the bank said they regret their association with Epstein but would not have continued doing business with him had they believed he was engaged in ongoing crimes.
They exited him as a client in 2013, years before his federal sex trafficking arrest in the US.