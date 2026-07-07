US set to drop criminal case against Gautam Adani
Business
Looks like the US is set to drop its criminal case against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani.
The Department of Justice (DOJ) told the court that the charges were tough to prove, did not really hurt investors, and were not a priority for the government.
Legal experts say judges usually go along with these kinds of requests.
DOJ lists 6 reasons for withdrawal
The DOJ listed six reasons for backing out, including that most evidence and witnesses are overseas and there is no real financial damage.
Lawyers like Adam Goldberg called this move "reasonable," while Seth Levine said it is in the public interest.
Similar cases show courts almost never force prosecutors to keep going if they want out, so Adani's case will likely be dismissed soon.