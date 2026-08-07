US sets 15% tariff, minimum prices for polysilicon imports
The US is slapping a 15% tariff on products made from polysilicon, basically the stuff that makes solar panels and semiconductors work.
Starting December 4, 2026, this move is all about making sure more of these materials are made in the US with new rules setting minimum prices for imports.
The goal: cut down on reliance on cheap foreign products and give US factories a fighting chance.
US firms back tariff, Brightbill warns
US solar companies like T1 Energy and First Solar are pretty happy about the change, saying it helps build a stronger supply chain at home.
Hemlock Semiconductor and Wacker Chemie (two US polysilicon factory operators) agree it's essential for keeping things steady.
But trade attorney Tim Brightbill warns that, since tariffs kick in later, there might be a rush of imports before the deadline.