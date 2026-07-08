US startup investments usually not directly taxable in India

Section 56(2)(x) taxes discounted shares

If you buy shares for less than their fair market value (by more than ₹50,000), the difference gets taxed under Section 56(2)(x).

For deals made in March 2026, the fair value is set by an official method that broadly resembles a modified NAV.

Also, if you use funds from your nonresident days, the Foreign Exchange Management Act, or FEMA, rules don't apply, but you still need to report these foreign assets every year in your Indian tax return (Schedule FA).

Forgetting to disclose can mean steep penalties under the Black Money Act, even if FEMA isn't involved.