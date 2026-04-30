US stock futures climb after big tech earnings, Meta worries
US stock futures got a boost on Thursday after big tech names like Alphabet and Amazon posted better-than-expected earnings.
Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 futures rose by 0.9% and 0.4%.
Not everything was rosy though: Meta's shares slipped as investors worried about its rising spending.
Qualcomm jumps 13% on data center
Qualcomm led the pack with a 13% jump, thanks to strong gains in its data center business.
Alphabet and Amazon also saw their stocks move up after hours, while Samsung's profits beat forecasts, adding to the positive tech vibes.
On the flip side, Meta took a hit over concerns about its AI spending spree.
Brent hits $120.30 amid Hormuz tensions
Brent crude oil shot up to $120.30 per barrel as tensions flared in the Strait of Hormuz due to conflict involving Iran.
The Fed kept interest rates steady but stayed cautious, which pushed US Treasury yields higher and nudged up gold, Bitcoin, and even the Japanese yen just a bit.