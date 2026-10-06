US stock futures climb as Treasury yields dip before earnings
Business
US stock futures got a boost on Tuesday after Treasury yields dipped, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 both up 0.3% to 0.4%.
Investors are gearing up for earnings season and keeping a close eye on how AI-focused companies perform.
Nasdaq Composite hits record high
The Nasdaq Composite hit a record high, powered by strong gains from big names like NVIDIA, Meta, and Amazon.
NVIDIA's premarket jump added to the buzz ahead of earnings reports.
While there's some bond market uncertainty due to possible Fed moves and rising oil prices, it hasn't rattled markets like the 2022 equity bear market did.