US stock futures flat ahead of US and Iran talks
Business
US stock futures barely budged on Tuesday as the excitement from this week's tech rally started to cool off.
Investors are now watching diplomatic talks between the US and Iran, hoping for less tension in the region.
The S&P 500 stayed flat after hitting a monthly high, while Nasdaq-100 futures ticked up slightly after Monday's 2.3% jump.
Oil drops to $97.80 a barrel
Oil prices dropped to a two-week low of $97.80 a barrel after signs that Iran might reopen key shipping routes if military tensions ease, good news for global trade.