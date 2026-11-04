US stock futures mixed after Democrats flip both chambers
Business
US stock futures were a mixed bag on Wednesday after Democrats won both the House and Senate in the midterm elections.
Dow Jones futures nudged up, but the tech-heavy Nasdaq and the S&P 500 slipped a bit as investors worried about possible new rules for tech and AI companies now that Democrats are in charge.
President Trump's agenda on shaky ground
With Democrats flipping even some Republican strongholds like Texas and Ohio, it's clear voters aren't thrilled with how things are going economically.
The shift puts President Trump's agenda on shaky ground and has investors nervous about tougher regulations for big tech.
People will be watching closely to see how these changes could affect AI, tech stocks, and future policies.