US stock futures mixed before August jobs report, Fed focus
Business
US stock futures were a bit all over the place on Friday, with investors hanging tight for the August jobs report.
This update is a big deal: it could shape what the Federal Reserve does next with interest rates.
The Dow slipped slightly, but the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq-100 futures edged up.
Economists forecast 53,000 to 55,000 jobs
Economists think August will show around 53,000 to 55,000 new jobs, a solid bounce back after July's drop.
Unemployment might tick up to 4.1%.
All eyes are on the 8:30am ET release, since these numbers could sway Fed decisions at their meeting later this month.
Lululemon down 20% after forecast cut
Meanwhile, Lululemon's stock dropped 20% after the company lowered its earnings forecast and missed revenue targets, adding to Friday morning's market jitters.