US stock market more expensive than ever
The S&P 500 just reached record valuation levels, now trading at 3.23 times sales—much higher than its usual average.
Even though strong profit margins have kept things from peaking, experts say this points to the US stock market being more expensive than ever.
AI's role in this scenario
Just 10 companies—including NVIDIA and Microsoft—now make up nearly 40% of the S&P 500's value, raising concerns about volatility if these giants stumble.
Still, Mark Giambrone thinks there's potential in lesser-known firms using AI for growth without sky-high prices, so it's not just about the big names.