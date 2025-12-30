US stock market slips as tech giants stumble Business Dec 30, 2025

The US stock market closed lower on Monday, mostly because big tech names like NVIDIA and Palantir lost ground.

The S&P 500 dropped 0.35%, the Nasdaq fell by 0.5%, and the Dow slipped 0.51%.

Even with these dips, the market is still on track for monthly gains and a third straight year in the green.