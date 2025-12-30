Next Article
US stock market slips as tech giants stumble
The US stock market closed lower on Monday, mostly because big tech names like NVIDIA and Palantir lost ground.
The S&P 500 dropped 0.35%, the Nasdaq fell by 0.5%, and the Dow slipped 0.51%.
Even with these dips, the market is still on track for monthly gains and a third straight year in the green.
Energy stocks shine, optimism for 2026
While most sectors struggled, energy stocks actually rose nearly 1% thanks to higher oil prices.
Materials took a hit from falling silver and gold prices, and Citigroup dropped too.
Trading was quieter than usual, but analysts are staying upbeat about next year—many expect markets to keep trending up in 2026.