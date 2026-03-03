US stock markets wobble as Middle East conflict escalates
Business
US stock markets had a shaky Monday after military strikes involving the US, Israel, and Iran.
The Dow slipped a bit, while the S&P 500 barely moved.
Tech stocks like NVIDIA and Palantir kept the Nasdaq in positive territory, but travel companies such as United and Delta lost ground as worries about the Middle East grew.
European markets take a bigger hit
The conflict hit global markets even harder—London's FTSE dropped 1.2% and Germany's DAX fell 2.4%.
Iranian strikes disrupted key energy routes, sending gas prices soaring by up to 50% in some places and pushing oil to its highest price since last summer.