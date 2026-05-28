US stocks and bonds rally as inflation cools, oil spikes

First quarter growth slows to 1.6%

While overall inflation (PCE) went up 3.8% from last year and core inflation (which leaves out food and energy) rose 3.3%, economic growth for the first quarter slowed to an annualized rate of 1.6%.

Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson warned that inflation risks are still hanging around, even as things seem to cool off slowly.

Meanwhile, some big companies like Snowflake and Marvell beat expectations, but gold and crypto took a hit, and CEOs are feeling less confident about what's next.