US stocks barely moved amid oil spike and Fed clarity Business Apr 30, 2026

Even with oil prices spiking and the Federal Reserve making it clear that interest rate cuts aren't coming soon, US stocks mostly held their ground on Wednesday.

Oil shot up after the US blocked Iranian shipments, which also nudged up Treasury yields.

Still, the S&P 500 barely dipped and the Nasdaq even managed a small gain, showing investors weren't rattled by all the headlines.