US stocks barely moved amid oil spike and Fed clarity
Business
Even with oil prices spiking and the Federal Reserve making it clear that interest rate cuts aren't coming soon, US stocks mostly held their ground on Wednesday.
Oil shot up after the US blocked Iranian shipments, which also nudged up Treasury yields.
Still, the S&P 500 barely dipped and the Nasdaq even managed a small gain, showing investors weren't rattled by all the headlines.
Mixed corporate earnings calm Wall Street
The Federal Reserve kept rates steady to balance inflation without slowing down growth.
Some big names like GE Healthcare and Robinhood took a hit after weak earnings, but companies like Starbucks and Visa helped keep spirits up with strong results.
Even as travel stocks felt some pressure from world events, most of Wall Street kept calm and carried on.