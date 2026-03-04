US stocks bounce back after Trump promises insurance for ships

Strait of Hormuz blockade

The Strait of Hormuz is a tiny waterway with huge impact—about 20% of the world's oil moves through it.

After recent US-Israeli strikes on Iran, tanker traffic dropped sharply: only three ships passed through on March 1 (on 28 February there were about 50).

Hundreds of tankers are now stuck or rerouting, and companies like Maersk have paused operations.