US stocks bounce back after Trump says no military move on Greenland
Business
US markets opened higher Wednesday after President Trump told the World Economic Forum he won't use military force to take over Greenland.
The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all saw small but steady gains right after his statement.
Why does this matter?
Stocks had dropped sharply on Tuesday when Trump threatened tariffs against countries opposing US control of Greenland.
His latest comments eased fears of a new trade war, making investors feel safer about their money.
What's behind the drama?
Trump insists only the US can "secure" Greenland and wants quick negotiations for its acquisition—reminding everyone that America managed it briefly after the war.
Meanwhile, allies like Canada are backing Denmark and pushing back against any tariff threats.