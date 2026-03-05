US stocks bounce back as oil supply fears ease
US stock markets made a quick comeback on Wednesday, thanks to the US government stepping in to protect oil tankers near Iran.
This move helped steady oil prices and calmed worries about supply issues, even though some production was paused.
Tech stocks lead the way
Tech stocks led the rebound, with the Nasdaq up 1.3% and other sectors also gaining ground.
The S&P 500 rose 0.8% and the Dow climbed 0.5%, showing investors are feeling a bit more confident—but the VIX fell, suggesting traders were pricing in less near-term turbulence.
Iran's willingness to talk calms nerves
Iran signaled it's open to talks after recent strikes, which helped ease fears about oil shortages.
Combined with US efforts to keep supplies moving, this helped reverse earlier panic, with the S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow all finishing higher.