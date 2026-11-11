US stocks fall after hotter October inflation raises rate fears
US stocks slid on Tuesday after October's inflation numbers came in higher than expected, making investors nervous about more interest rate hikes.
The Dow fell 257 points, the S&P 500 dropped nearly 46 points, and the Nasdaq lost 188 points, all closing in the red.
Utilities, real estate hit, NVIDIA slides
Most sectors took a hit, especially utilities and real estate, as talk of longer high rates resurfaced, though financial stocks managed a small gain.
Chipmakers weren't spared either: the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index slipped almost 1%.
NVIDIA shares fell more than 4%, partly due to uncertainty around CEO Jensen Huang's future.
Meanwhile, everyone's watching Anthropic's upcoming IPO, which could shake up the AI space even more.